Great article in the Press Herald on Feb. 20 about how Black history should be taught as unique and holistic. It shifts the focus of our thinking from a recognition of the role that our African American and Indigenous populations have had in American history, to more than a passing awareness that lasts for a month or so.

Introducing a well-designed curriculum in our public schools, along with the essential support resources, will be critical in helping our kids, and hopefully all of us, see the strength of our country based on many people from many places, as well as those whom we forced into exile on their own land. Sharing that history, day-to-day and yearlong, helps us to balance our perspective about the challenges that we have all experienced, good, bad and ugly, and to move into an era of acceptance of all as equal contributors to our nation’s strength.

Richard Farnsworth

Portland

