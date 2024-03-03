L.D. 1682, An Act to Create the Maine Experiential Education Program, passed unanimously. If funded, this bill would bring experiential learning to schools, transforming students’ lives and facilitating change to create health and wellness in our schools and society.

Everything from anxiety and depression to ADHD and executive function challenges have been linked to nature deficit disorder. Time spent in school gardens soothes the nervous system and reminds us of our interdependence with Earth. Students that receive true environmental education grow up with deep care for, and understanding of, our environment, leading to lifelong sustainable habits, climate change mitigation and food justice.

School is more than a place to learn reading, writing and arithmetic. Schools are the hearts of our communities. For many, school is a safe place where students will be fed, seen and cared for. Teachers across Maine are rising to daily challenges present within our schools. We understand and appreciate the value of experiential learning for students, but we can’t do it alone. This bill will provide schools with temporary funds to create and sustain garden educator positions within Maine schools, allowing districts to phase these costs into their budgets over years instead of all at once. With people to manage and integrate active gardens, schools will experience fewer behavior issues, increased test scores and greater community involvement.

Gov. Mills and members of the Appropriations Committee like Sen. Rotundo and Reps. Sachs and Ankeles should ensure this unanimously supported bill receives the funding our students deserve.

Elizabeth Jarvis

Woolwich

