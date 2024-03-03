I can’t call him a gentleman. So, I’ll refer to him as Mr. T. He wants to become president.

He once boasted that he doesn’t pay income tax. People should remember that when they pay their taxes.

Carroll Hansen
Parsonsfield

letter to the editor
