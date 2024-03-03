The state is running surpluses. Unassailably good news.

There is a huge backlog of school construction needs in communities across the state. Why is no one talking about appropriating more money to reduce the backlog, and reducing it more by changing the state assistance program from 100% cost coverage to 25%-50%, providing incentives for municipalities to act and spread limited state funds further?

The governor, commissioner of education, Democrats, Republicans … no one is addressing a big problem with a compelling approach. I might add that I see no editorial opinion expressed on the subject, either.

Let’s get something done.

Richard Mersereau

Brunswick

