I am a staunch Democrat. I voted for Joe Biden. Nevertheless, I want him to stand down and not run for the presidency.

In response to Donald Trump and his existential threat to democracy, Democrats need a strong leader who can clearly and forcefully articulate the liberal agenda. Biden is a well-informed and able administrator, but he lacks the energy and engagement to advance a vision for America that is a competing force to the dark specter presented by Trump.

The discussion of age, however, is a red herring. The debate about Biden’s age broadly obscures the needed discussion about his specific leadership deficits. He is not a reliable, compelling voice for the principles of the Democratic Party. For the most part, he abstains from public speaking. When he does speak, it is halting and ineffective. There is a vacuum where a standard bearer should stand. Biden’s rope-a-dope, low-profile campaign worked well in the post-COVID 2020 election. That is the worst strategy for 2024.

In November, the Democratic Party can still count on my vote, but I am not the problem. I shudder to think about how my lack of enthusiasm, my concerns for his ability to lead may translate into Democrats and independents who simply don’t vote or migrate to Trump for lack of a compelling alternative.

I have never chosen a protest vote, but in Maine’s upcoming primary, I’m voting for U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, the only alternative Democratic candidate with which we are presented.

Fred Wolff

Cumberland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: