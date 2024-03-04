Democracy requires an inquisitive public that seeks to debate. With respect to the Drowne Road housing project, I fear that questions are being asked but answers are not being sincerely considered.

People say:

• the tax burden will be too high, despite the repeated fact that the $24,000 annual expense to the town will cost us, as taxpayers, $7-$12 annually.

• the schools will be overcrowded, despite the repeated fact that the limited number of multi-bedroom units (36 total) would put 23-36 new kids into our schools. That’s 23-36 in total, not year after year. If we want to control the school population, then let’s control housing permits. Cumberland offers dozens of 3-4 bedroom new home permits each year, which adds considerably to the number of young children joining our schools annually.

• the baseball fields need to stay, and yet the Cumberland/North Yarmouth Little League board sent a letter saying that it was “100% in support of efforts by the town to exchange our current fields at Drowne Road for a plot large enough to accommodate a four-field complex at Stiles Way.”

• that the housing is bad for the town’s conservation efforts. Shared walls and shared resources through construction of dense housing protects wildlife and open spaces in suburban towns.

Cumberland is a community grounded in generosity, civility, ingenuity, curiosity and stability. We show our best selves when we work together for the greater good.

I urge all residents to take the time to research the affordable housing project thoroughly and thoughtfully.

Sarah Russell

Cumberland

