No one, not in a million years, is going to travel to Portland to lay eyes on the former Children’s Museum on Free Street, a ho-hum example of a ubiquitous architectural style, but people will journey from near-and-far to experience the Louvre of New England, because it will be a brilliantly unique centerpiece of the the city and a cultural beacon.

I urge Portland City Council to allow for the removal of this building. Don’t let the past rob the city of its future.

Nathaniel Krenkel

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: