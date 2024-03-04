No one, not in a million years, is going to travel to Portland to lay eyes on the former Children’s Museum on Free Street, a ho-hum example of a ubiquitous architectural style, but people will journey from near-and-far to experience the Louvre of New England, because it will be a brilliantly unique centerpiece of the the city and a cultural beacon.

I urge Portland City Council to allow for the removal of this building. Don’t let the past rob the city of its future.

Nathaniel Krenkel
Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles