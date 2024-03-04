No one, not in a million years, is going to travel to Portland to lay eyes on the former Children’s Museum on Free Street, a ho-hum example of a ubiquitous architectural style, but people will journey from near-and-far to experience the Louvre of New England, because it will be a brilliantly unique centerpiece of the the city and a cultural beacon.
I urge Portland City Council to allow for the removal of this building. Don’t let the past rob the city of its future.
Nathaniel Krenkel
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.