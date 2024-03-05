I read the Feb. 23 letter “Child tax credit should be expanded” in its entirety. The writer, one of seven children, pretty much lost me after that first sentence. I think when people of a modest income decide to have that many kids they shouldn’t expect their tax-paying neighbors to help provide for them.
Richard Williams
East Waterboro
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.