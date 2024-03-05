I read the Feb. 23 letter “Child tax credit should be expanded” in its entirety. The writer, one of seven children, pretty much lost me after that first sentence. I think when people of a modest income decide to have that many kids they shouldn’t expect their tax-paying neighbors to help provide for them.

Richard Williams
East Waterboro

