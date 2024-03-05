Last week, the Legislature introduced L.D. 2224, the first bill of this session addressing gun safety. While some may view it as a response to the heart-breaking tragedy in Lewiston last year, it is merely a delayed initial step in confronting the long-standing crisis of gun violence in our nation.

I grew up in Florida surrounded by stories about Pulse Nightclub and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shootings. But no one has felt the impact of this epidemic more acutely than our children.

Since 2020, firearms have been the leading cause of death for children in the United States. In contrast, in only one comparable country, Canada, are firearms even among the top five causes of child mortality, ranking there as the fifth. Canada suffered 48 child deaths by firearms between 2020 and 2021. The United States had 4,733.

We have an opportunity to alter this grim reality by advocating for four priorities in commonsense gun safety:

1. Expanded background checks

2. Implementation of Extreme Risk Protection Orders

3. Enactment of 72-hour waiting periods

4. Adoption of an assault weapons ban

As a University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine student aspiring to become a pediatrician here in Maine, I am deeply committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our children. I urge anyone who shares my concern for the safety, dreams and fundamental right to life of Maine’s children to support their legislators in passing meaningful gun safety legislation. It’s time for us to be the heroes our kids need.

Austin Vaughan

Topsham

