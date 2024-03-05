I am writing to express my support for the Maine Trails Bond. This bond would provide $30 million in funding for trails, which is greatly needed after the devastating wind and rain storms this winter.

Maine’s hiking and recreation draw so many people from around the country to our state. To make sure Maine’s outdoor recreation economy and tourism continue to grow, we need to repair storm damage and invest in the creation of more trail systems.

Trails are also of value to those who live in Maine and enhance our quality of life. Hiking and going out in nature have a variety of physical and mental health benefits.

The Maine Trails Bond would also help ensure that all Mainers have an equal opportunity to use trails. This investment would help to build the necessary infrastructure, such as ramps, so that trails are accessible to more people.

Those who want to join me in supporting the trails bond should call and email our legislators to talk about why these trails are important to them.

Deb Smith

Executive director, Maine Recreation and Park Association

Portland

