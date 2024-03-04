Independent Maine voters should come out and support Nikki Haley in the first primary where they are allowed to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary.
Nikki’s fight is not just about the fact that she is a proven leader who could unite us and who has great ideas on how to fix the big problems facing us today. It is also a protest vote against the rigged two-party system where voters have very little say in what is a preordained outcome by people with power before the process even begins.
Those who are unhappy with the choice of Biden versus Trump, and who are an independent or Republican, should choose Nikki as their first choice candidate on Tuesday. We need to focus on the future, not the past. A vote for Nikki Haley is a vote for change.
Kimberly Clarke
Fryeburg
