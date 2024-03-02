Adriana Smith recorded 23 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists as Maine beat Albany 63-46 in an America East women’s basketball game on Saturday in Orono.

Anne Simon added 25 points for Maine, which earned its third straight win to finish the regular season 21-9 overall and 14-2 in America East play.

Kayla Cooper scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Albany (24-5, 13-3).

(7) USC 70, ARIZONA STATE 55: JuJu Watkins scored 26 points, Rayah Marshall added 15 points and 15 rebounds, and the Trojans (23-5, 13-5 Pac-12) ended their regular season with a win over the Sun Devils (11-19, 3-15) in Tempe, Arizona.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(15) BAYLOR 82, (7) KANSAS 74: RayJ Dennis had 19 points and 10 assists, Jayden Nunn scored 18 points with consecutive fastbreak layups in a key run for No. 15 Baylor (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) and the Bears beat seventh-ranked Kansas (21-8, 9-7) in Waco, Texas, handing the Jayhawks consecutive losses for the first time this season.

(13) ILLINOIS 91, WISCONSIN 83: Marcus Domask scored 31 points, Terrence Shannon Jr. added 23 and the Illini (22-7, 13-5 Big Ten) continued their recent mastery of Wisconsin (18-11, 10-8) by defeating the slumping Badgers in Madison, Wisconsin.

