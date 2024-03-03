Applications for Maine’s 2024 moose permit lottery will be accepted online only beginning April 1 and running through until May 15.
This year the moose lottery will be held on June 15 in Fort Kent. Those who cannot attend the in-person drawing can view lottery results at pressherald.com/sports by 6 p.m. on June 15.
On the online form, the applicant can choose up to 10 ranked choices for a district, a specific month, eligibility for an antlerless permit and if the licensee would want a sub-permittee – someone authorized to participate in the moose hunt with the licensed hunter.
Any Maine resident applicant age 65 or older – or who will turn 65 this year – who has at least 30 points in the lottery system, is guaranteed a moose permit.
Bonus points are awarded for each consecutive year an applicant has applied since 1998 and was not selected.
ELIGIBILITY
Applicants must be eligible to obtain a Maine big-game hunting license. The minimum age is 10, and all applicants 16 and older must complete hunter safety course before a hunting license can be issued.
After winning a Maine moose hunting permit, the hunter must wait three years to become eligible to win another, so if you received a permit in 2021, 2022, or 2023, you are not eligible for 2024).
This waiting period affects permit holders only; it does not affect sub-permittees, nor does it prohibit a hunter from being a sub-permittee during their three-year waiting period.
OF NOTE
Last year, the state issued 4,105 moose permits. There were 26,204 non-resident applicants with 394 permits issued. Among Maine residents, there were 46,242 applicants with 3,712 permits issued.
– Rose Lincoln of the Bethel Citizen contributed to this report
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.