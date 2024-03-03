Applications for Maine’s 2024 moose permit lottery will be accepted online only beginning April 1 and running through until May 15.

This year the moose lottery will be held on June 15 in Fort Kent. Those who cannot attend the in-person drawing can view lottery results at pressherald.com/sports by 6 p.m. on June 15.

On the online form, the applicant can choose up to 10 ranked choices for a district, a specific month, eligibility for an antlerless permit and if the licensee would want a sub-permittee – someone authorized to participate in the moose hunt with the licensed hunter.

Any Maine resident applicant age 65 or older – or who will turn 65 this year – who has at least 30 points in the lottery system, is guaranteed a moose permit.

Bonus points are awarded for each consecutive year an applicant has applied since 1998 and was not selected.

ELIGIBILITY

Applicants must be eligible to obtain a Maine big-game hunting license. The minimum age is 10, and all applicants 16 and older must complete hunter safety course before a hunting license can be issued.

After winning a Maine moose hunting permit, the hunter must wait three years to become eligible to win another, so if you received a permit in 2021, 2022, or 2023, you are not eligible for 2024).

This waiting period affects permit holders only; it does not affect sub-permittees, nor does it prohibit a hunter from being a sub-permittee during their three-year waiting period.

OF NOTE

Last year, the state issued 4,105 moose permits. There were 26,204 non-resident applicants with 394 permits issued. Among Maine residents, there were 46,242 applicants with 3,712 permits issued.

– Rose Lincoln of the Bethel Citizen contributed to this report

