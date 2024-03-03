HALLOWELL – Janice Virginia Carroll Moreshead passed away on Friday, March 1, 2024, at the Woodlands Senior living of Hallowell with her loving family at her side.

Janice was born in Beverly, Mass. on July 21, 1940. She was the middle child of Thomas Hyland and Helen (McCarthy) Carroll. She was raised in the small North Shore village of Manchester by The Sea along with her sister, Nancy and brother, Thomas.

She spent a happy childhood learning to swim at Singing Beach, being a Brownie and Girl Scout (eventually becoming a Mariner Scout), sledding with school mates at Essex Country Club, singing in the choir at Orthodox Congregational Church, babysitting lots of kids for 50 cents an hour, the going rate in the ’40s and ’50s.

She graduated from Story High School in 1958 where she was a member of the National Honor Society. In the Fall of 1958, she left for Maine to attend her beloved alma mater Bates College in Lewiston. While there she met her former husband, Charlie Moreshead of Portland.

Jan was a teacher and taught at Marblehead Senior High School, St. Augustine’s School in Augusta and Erskine Academy.

She was a longtime avid volunteer at the Alfond Center where she was also treated and survived a time with cancer. Jan was also active in her community and Church serving on many boards.

Jan will always be remembered as a kind person as well as her love and devotion to her family, her Church, her faith and her community.

Janice is survived by her three devoted children, Andrew C. Moreshead and his wife Brenda of Fayetteville, N.C., Susan C. Rice and her husband William of Old Orchard Beach and Cynthia A. Mauzerall and her husband Brad J. of Boise, Idaho. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas Carroll of Newbury; her seven grandchildren, Andrew C. Moreshead, II, Christopher Ferguson, Carrie Thomas, Chad Ferguson, Cameron Rice, Nolan Rice, Gabrielle I. Mauzerall, Ellie Marie A. Mauzerall, John David Moreshead and Anthony Moreshead. Her six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Jan was predeceased by her son, David Scott Moreshead to whom she provided the greatest honor of donating her kidney to her beloved son to extend his life. She was also predeceased by her sister, Nancy Edmonds.

Janice’s visiting hours will be in the Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, 1 Church St., Augusta on Tuesday, March 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. Her funeral mass will be celebrated in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 41 Western Ave., Augusta on Wednesday, March 6, at 11 a.m. Immediately following Mass there will be a reception to continue the celebration of Janice’s life at the Governor Hill Mansion, 136 State St., Augusta. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be in the spring.

Arrangements are in the care of the Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, 1 Church St., Augusta where memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at http://www.khrfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers donations in Jan’s memory may be made to the

Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care,

361 Old Belgrade Rd.,

Augusta, ME 04330

or by visiting

https://give.mainegeneral.org/CancerCare