Two people face a slew of charges after allegedly leading police on a vehicle chase late Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office asked local law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for a white Ford pickup, whose driver had fled a traffic stop in Bath, according to a Brunswick police news release.

A Brunswick police officer spotted the truck 27 minutes later speeding southbound on Route 1 near Cook’s Corner. As the truck approached traffic, a vehicle ahead of it attempted to swerve out of the way but crashed and got stuck in the cable guardrail, according to police. The occupants of this vehicle were not injured.

Truck’s driver also swerved and lost control, striking the guardrail a short distance from the first vehicle. The truck continued against the flow of traffic on Route 1, nearly striking the Brunswick police vehicle and several other motorists head-on. Brunswick police pursued the truck to the intersection of Board and Woodward Point roads, where the driver lost control and got stuck in the yard of a residence.

Both occupants fled on foot, according to police. The driver, 46-year-old Darcia Thorpe of Otisfield, was arrested on scene. Thorpe claimed to have minor injuries and was evaluated at Midcoast Hospital before being transported to the Cumberland County Jail.

Thorpe had three prior sets of bail conditions. She faces 10 charges, including aggravated criminal mischief, eluding a police officer, driving to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident (all Class C crimes); as well as two counts of criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, operating under the influence of drugs, drug possession (all Class D crimes); as well as speeding 30-plus mph over the limit and violating conditions of release (Class E crimes).

Thorpe was taken to Cumberland County Jail with no bail allowed. Her Cumberland County Superior Court date is May 21.

The male passenger, Shane Maney of Otisfield, got away from the crash scene.

At 6 p.m., the police department received calls from multiple residents of Kimberly Circle reporting a male had knocked on their door requesting to use a phone. Several officers had remained in the area and responded to the calls, finding Shane Maney, 38, under a shed. He was arrested.

Maney had prior bail conditions. He was charged with refusing to submit to arrest (Class D), violating conditions of release (Class E) and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug (Class D). Maney was released from the Brunswick Police Department on $300 cash bail. His West Bath District Court date is April 16.

