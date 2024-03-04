For many years, my wife, Nancy, and I contemplated spending a night at one of the huts in the Maine Huts and Trails network. About a decade ago, we snowshoed to Poplar Hut but didn’t stay. More recently, I skied there with friends. That visit stimulated a decision to plan an overnight trip.

Our choice was Stratton Brook Hut. Since neither of us had been there, that was a motivating factor. Another reason was their website reported the hut is situated in a high elevation area with spectacular views.

Stratton Brook Hut is one of four lodges in the 80-mile trail system. The closest access point is Stratton Brook Trailhead located on Route 27 in Stratton. The distance to the hut is 3.2 miles and the elevation gain 586 feet.

Hut reservations can be made online or by telephone. Since I wanted information on trail conditions, I called. The helpful woman who answered advised that the trail would be groomed, but a dearth of snow in recent days probably meant a fast surface. Nancy and I decided to snowshoe.

A gear shuttle to the huts by snowmobile is an option for overnight guests. Senior citizens, Nancy and I enthusiastically took advantage of that welcome service. We delivered our gear to the snowmobile operator and trail groomer at the Airport Trailhead on Route 27 in Carrabassett Valley.

When we arrived at Stratton Brook Trailhead on a gray, seasonably warm morning, the trail surface was packed solid. We were happy with our decision to snowshoe. Two other hut guests were preparing to leave. They elected to ski.

Advertisement

Carrying small day packs, we passed a kiosk at the trail entrance and began snowshoeing easily on a wide path in a mixed hardwood and conifer forest. After .1 mile, the connector trail joins Narrow Gauge Pathway.

We immediately crossed a bridge over the Carrabassett River and turned right. The skiers soon glided past on groomed classic tracks. While proceeding south, two fat tire bikers sped by. The trail conditions were superb for biking.

Following a 1-mile snowshoe, we joined the well-groomed Maine Hut Trail and progressed easterly at a moderate pace on level terrain. This section of the trail to the hut is called Newton’s Revenge. The gradient increases after advancing past Oak Knoll Trail on the left.

Proceeding upward, we passed the two skiers who were slowed on a steep incline. Persisting steadily higher, we arrived at a major junction. A right turn on Maine Hut Trail leads to Poplar Hut about 7 miles east. Bearing left, we ascended precipitous switchbacks on Newton’s Revenge to the hut.

At an elevation of 1,880 feet, the impressive hut is located in a partially exposed area in a mountainous region. Our packs were waiting for us when we checked in. Jason, one of the hut workers, welcomed us and detailed the drill. A heated private bunkroom, inside toilets, hot showers and a communal area warmed by a woodstove are among the amenities.

Since dinner wasn’t served until 6:30, we had plenty of time to explore. A short hike up nearby Vista Trail led to an overlook with a remarkable view of the alpine peaks of Bigelow Mountain. On our return, we followed Cook’s Corner Trail, which winds around the knoll and connects back to the hut.

Advertisement

Nancy and I and the two skiers were the only guests. The four-person crew prepared an excellent dinner. Afterwards, a crew member conducted a tour of the hut’s energy facilities. The unique wood-fired heating system left no doubt we’d remain warm throughout night.

Returning to the dining area, a pleasurable evening was spent sharing tales of past outdoor adventures with our fellow guests and the crew. Nancy and I were in our bunkroom and asleep early.

Hot coffee was waiting the next morning and a hearty breakfast served at 7:30. The crew prepared trail lunches for us. A frigid morning, the skiers decided to wait until the snow softened. Nancy and I began the trek down after our gear was picked up.

The descent with frequent views of Sugarloaf Mountain was thoroughly enjoyable and completed in less than two hours. We’re already planning another trip. Maybe Flagstaff Hut next time.

My book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine,” narrates several winter expeditions including trips to the huts in Baxter State Park.

Ron Chase resides in Topsham. His latest book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine” is available at northcountrypress.com/maine-al-fresco or in bookstores and through online retailers. His previous books are “The Great Mars Hill Bank Robbery” and “Mountains for Mortals — New England.” Visit his website at ronchaseoutdoors.com or he can be reached at ronchaseoutdoors@comcast.net.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: