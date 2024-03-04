University of Maine forward Anne Simon, who helped the Black Bears clinch the American East regular-season championship, has been named the conference Player of the Week for an eighth time this season and 12th time in her career.

Maine won two games last week. Simon had 26 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in Maine’s 57-51 win over Binghamton. She added 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a conference-title clinching 63-46 win over Albany,

Simon and the Black Bears are the top seed in the American East tournament and will host a quarterfinal game against No. 8 UMass Lowell on Friday.

AP POLL: Stanford and Iowa jumped up behind top-ranked South Carolina in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll as the top 10 got a shuffle on the eve of conference tournaments.

Stanford moved back up to No. 2 after a weekend sweep of Oregon State and Oregon. Iowa knocked off then-No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday behind Caitlin Clark, who became the NCAA Division I scoring leader during the game. The Big Ten champion Buckeyes fell to fourth.

Southern California was fifth, its highest ranking since 1994 when the team was fourth. Texas dropped three spots to sixth. UCLA, LSU and UConn were next. N.C. State moved up two places to 10th, passing ACC regular-season champion Virginia Tech, which fell six places to 11th.

Indiana, with Mackenzie Holmes of Gorham, rise from 14th to 12th, while Cumberland native Anna DeWolfe and Notre Dame rose three spots to 14th

MEN’S BASKETBALL

AP POLL: Houston still has a tight grip on No. 1 in the AP Top 25 – receiving 52 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel in the poll released Monday – to hold the top spot for the second straight week.

UConn moved up a spot to No. 2 and had six first-place votes to leapfrog No. 3 Purdue, which had four first-place votes. Tennessee, with South Portland’s JP Estrella, and Arizona rounded out the top five.

Houston moved to No. 1 for the first time this season a week ago and won both of its games last week: a 67-59 home win over Cincinnati and, thanks to Jamal Shead’s last-second shot, a win at Oklahoma 87-85.

DARTMOUTH: Basketball players remain on schedule to vote Tuesday on whether to form the nation’s first-ever college athletes’ labor union after a National Labor Relations Board official rejected the school’s request to reopen the case.

NLRB regional director Laura Sacks denied the school’s request on Monday, saying there was no new evidence that wasn’t previously available to Dartmouth. Still pending is a request by the school to put off the vote.

Sacks ruled on Feb. 5 that Dartmouth basketball players are employees of the school, clearing the way for an election on whether they want to unionize. The vote is scheduled for Tuesday on the school’s Hanover, New Hampshire, campus.

All 15 members of Dartmouth’s basketball team signed the initial petition asking to be represented by the Service Employees International Union, which already includes some Dartmouth workers. One of the players, Romeo Myrthil, said last month that he had no reason to expect anything different when the players vote.

