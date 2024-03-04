The 2024 Patsy Bray Mahoney Lecture Series at Graves Memorial Library continues Sunday, March 10, with “Downeast” author Gigi Georges. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m.

According to a Feb. 28 news release, “Dr. Georges turned to narrative non-fiction writing after an extensive career in politics, public service, and academia. A former White House special assistant to the president and U.S. Senate state director, she has taught political science at Boston College, served as a program director for the Harvard Kennedy School, and been a managing director of The Glover Park Group — a leading national public affairs firm.”

Born and raised in Brooklyn, she lives with her husband and 11-year-old daughter in New Hampshire and Downeast Maine.

According to the library, “Downeast” honors the lives of five remarkable young women and the paths of young women across rural America through them. It shines a light, too often obscured, on the indispensable role contemporary rural women play in their communities.

Copies of the book will also be available for sale and signing after the event. The Graves Library snack team will provide light refreshments. For more information about the March 10 event and the series, call 207-967-2778. Patrons are asked to enter through the white door in the parking lot.

Parking is available along Maine Street, the North Street Fire Station parking lot, and Consolidated School (Route 9). In the event of inclement weather, patrons are asked to check local television stations for updates or email mlbgraves@gmail.com.

The library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport.

March exhibit features photography of Alexsandra Jean

Speers Gallery at Kennebunk Free Library will present the exhibit Healing Through Nature & Photography by Alexsandra Jean of Kennebunk. The exhibit runs March 4-29.

According to a Feb. 12 news release from the library, “Jean’s passion for photography emerged as a refuge during a tumultuous period marked by the tragic losses of loved ones. Overwhelmed by grief, a turning point came with the gift of a Canon T2 camera from a friend, urging her into the embrace of the outdoors. She discovered a profound connection to nature in the marshes and trails, capturing the ethereal beauty of birds and wildlife. Nature’s sanctuary not only fostered her creativity but played a crucial role in her healing and mental well-being. She hasn’t put the camera down since.

“After decades as a civil engineer designer, Jean is now blessed with the freedom to explore her passion completely. She finds solace and purpose in the world of wildlife photography in Maine and beyond, often traveling to national parks and wildlife refuges that offer encounters with species not found in Maine.”

Besides photography, Jean enjoys paddle boarding, kayaking, and hiking. At home in Kennebunk, surrounded by her two feline companions, she also enjoys the art of pie baking, a passion that bloomed during her time owning a pie shop in the Pacific Northwest.

The public is invited to view the exhibit in the library’s Speers Gallery, March 4-29, at 112 Main St., Kennebunk, during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs. For current hours and gallery access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

UMaine Extension 4-H offers online informational session

University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a two-part online informational session for adults interested in becoming Maine 4-H volunteers from 6-7 p.m. on March 19 and March 26.

According to a news release, Start Your 4-H Volunteer Journey will provide participants with information about the UMaine Extension 4-H youth development program through four e-Learning modules. Attendees will also participate in an experiential educational activity, learn about the key aspects of positive youth development and be introduced to the ages and stages of youth. The two one-hour virtual sessions will wrap up with an outline of next steps and an introduction to a county staff contact to help with the application process if desired.

A 4-H volunteer is many things: mentor, advisor, friend, teacher, referee, role model, pacesetter and much more. 4-H volunteers have the opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of children, teach them valuable skills, help them achieve a positive self-image, accomplish personal goals and earn a sense of accomplishment.

The informational sessions are free, registration is required. To sign up, visit https://extension.umaine.edu/4h/start-your-4-h-volunteer-journey-training/.

For more information, contact Jennifer Lobley at jennifer.lobley@maine.edu or 207.255.3345.

Kennebunkport Historical Society launches Timothy Dietz Memorial Scholarship

The Kennebunkport Historical Society announced the establishment of the Tim Dietz Memorial Scholarship in honor of the late Tim Dietz. The scholarship, according to a Feb. 29 news release, was “generously funded by donors supporting the historical society, seeks to recognize and support a deserving senior from RSU21 in Kennebunk who embodies the values and passions that were dear to Tim.”

“Dietz was more than a local historian,” the historical society said in an email, “he was a beloved husband, father, author, and dedicated member of the community. Known for his unwavering commitment to enriching his surroundings, Tim’s legacy of generosity and warmth continues to inspire others. This scholarship stands as a tribute to his life and contributions.”

The Tim Dietz Memorial Scholarship aims to support students who share Dietz’s commitment to community service, history, art, and giving back. Eligible candidates must be seniors from RSU 21 in Kennebunk and demonstrate active engagement in volunteer work with local organizations.

To be considered for the scholarship, candidates must submit a resume highlighting their academic achievements, extracurricular activities, and volunteer experiences, along with a personal statement outlining their commitment to community service and their love for history and art. Additionally, a letter of recommendation from a teacher, mentor, or community leader who can attest to the candidate’s character and contributions is required.

Applications for the Tim Dietz Memorial Scholarship are open until April 23. The recipient will be announced at the annual high school awards ceremony at the end of the scholastic calendar. The award will be presented to the candidate’s college in August for the fall semester and in January for the spring semester. Recipients must reapply following the successful

completion of the first semester.

“The Tim Dietz Memorial Scholarship embodies the spirit of community and the enduring impact of individuals who dedicate themselves to enriching the lives of others,” said Kristin Lewis Haight, executive director of the Kennebunkport Historical Society. “We encourage all eligible students to apply and continue Tim Dietz’s legacy of kindness, generosity, and passion for history and art.”

For more information, or to support the scholarship fund, contact Kristin Lewis Haight, executive director, Kennebunkport Historical Society, at KHaight@kporths.com or 207-967-2751.

Arundel nomination papers available

Nomination papers for the upcoming June 11 municipal election became available at Arundel Town Office beginning Monday, March 4, for the following positions:

Select board- (2) positions for a three-year term.

RSU 21 director- (1) position for a three-year term.

Budget board – (2) positions for a three-year term.

To qualify for a municipal office, a person must be a resident of Arundel, at least 18 years of age and registered to vote in Arundel. A minimum of 25 signatures of registered Arundel voters must be submitted prior to the close of business on April 11, 2024, in order for a candidate’s name to be placed on the June ballot.

For more information, call 207-985-4201, ext. 102 or ext. 109; or stop by the town office during business hours. Business hours are Monday -Thursday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The office is closed noon to 1 p.m.

Covering the works of songwriter J.J. Cale

Mid-Week Music continues Wednesday, March 20 at 7 p.m. with Songs of J.J. Cale, performed by guitarists and singers Dana Pearson and Don Wessels. It happens at the Kennebunkport Historical Society’s Town House School at 135 North St.

Though known mostly for having written songs made famous by other musicians (“After Midnight” and “Cocaine” by Eric Clapton; “Call Me the Breeze” by Lynyrd Skynyrd; “The Sensitive Kind” by Santana), Oklahoman J.J. Cale wrote and recorded scores of songs over his lengthy career, becoming an inspiration to artists like Neil Young, Mark Knopfler, and Waylon Jennings.

His other compositions include “Crazy Mama,” “Cajun Moon,” and “One Step Ahead of the Blues.”

For tickets, visit kporths.com/buy-tickets, email info@kporths.com, or call 207-967-2751.

Following the J.J. Cale show in the monthly concert series is Acoustic Stones on April 10, when Pearson will be

joined by guitarist/percussionist Jim O’Neil and keyboardist Mark Gunter.

Arundel Historical Society to host supper

The Arundel Historical Society will host a spaghetti supper on Saturday, March 16. It will take place at the Mildred L. Day School gym from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Mildred L. Day School is located on Limerick Road.

The supper will feature spaghetti with red sauce, tossed salad, rolls and bread, homemade desserts and drinks. The historical society’s July raffle calendar will be available for purchase and the event will include historical displays and membership information. Donations are $10 (age 11 and older) and and $5 (ages 5 to 10). There is no donation required for children younger than 5. Take-out is available.

Donations benefit the Arundel Historical Society.

Arundel Parks and Rec offers hosting concert trip

The Arundel Parks and Recreation Department is offering a senior trip (50 and older) to Merrill Auditorium for a concert featuring the United States Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus.

The trip is scheduled for Wednesday, April 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $10 per person and covers transportation and admission to the show. The group will stop for lunch after the show. The cost of lunch is not included with purchase of a concert ticket. The maximum capacity for the group is 12.

For more information, contact Jenn at Arundel Parks and Rec at 207-286-9241 or email recreationdirector@arundelmaine.org.

To register, visit http://arundelrec.com.

A look into the nest with York County Audubon

In 2002, Julie Zickefoose began to draw and paint wild nestlings day by day, bearing witness to their swift growth. Over the next 13 years, Zickefoose would document the daily changes in 17 bird species from hatching to fledging. Her book, “Baby Birds,” is the result, with more than 500 life studies.

On Tuesday, March 12, at 7 p.m., York County Audubon will host Zickefoose for an online program via Zoom.

In the talk, Zickefoose will share her influences as well as her artistic process. According to a York County Audubon news release, “art and science blend in every Zickefoose pursuit, as the scientist’s relentless curiosity joins the artist’s quest for beauty. The work, wonder and fun of studying nestlings, including being foster mother to orphaned hummingbirds, chimney swifts and bluebirds, makes for an irresistible and highly inspirational presentation.”

Zickefoose lives and works on an 80-acre wildlife sanctuary in the back country of Whipple, Ohio. She is a writer and painter who was also an All Things Considered commentator for five years. Her illustrated work, “The Bluebird Effect,” was an Oprah’s Book Club pick. After decades of contributing art and writing to Bird Watcher’s Digest, she recently became advising editor to BWD Magazine. Her illustrated books include “Natural Gardening for Birds,” “Letters from Eden,” “The Bluebird Effect,” and “Baby Birds: An Artist Looks Into the Nest.” Her newest book is “Saving Jemima: Life and Love With a Hard-Luck Jay,” the intimate story of how an orphaned bird can save a soul. For more information, visit www.juliezickefoose.com/.

For more information and to register for the Zoom program, visit www.yorkcountyaudubon.org.

Concerts in West K! announces spring lineup

The long-running Concerts in West K! series of acoustic music returns for spring 2024 with a line-up of traditional musicians from Canada, Ireland, and the U.S.

The season begins Sunday, March 10, with a pre-St. Patrick’s Day concert of Irish music featuring Boston-based musicians, Matt and Shannon Heaton. The Heatons play updated traditional Irish music on flute, accordion, guitar, and bouzouki, and complement their instrumental work with vocals. They will feature material from their new album, “Whirring Wings.” The concert will take place Sunday, March 10, from 3-5 p.m. in the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church.

On April 28, the duo of harpist Máire Ní Chathasaigh and guitarist Chris Newman from Ireland will make a special appearance in West Kennebunk. Both Ní Chathasaigh and Newman are recognized as virtuosos on their respective instruments; they are among the most highly-regarded Irish traditional musicians playing today. Their concert takes place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon, April 28, from 3-5 p.m.

Young Cape Breton fiddler Doug Lamey comes to West Kennebunk for a concert on Sunday, May 19. Lamey has deep roots in Cape Breton music and culture. He is the grandson of legendary fiddler Bill Lamey, one of the pioneers in recorded Cape Breton fiddling. He has recently released his second album, “True North.” Lamey’s concert will take place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon, May 19, from 3-5 p.m.

Finishing out the spring season will be a concert by Maine fiddler Frank Ferrel and Nova Scotia pianist Kimberley Holmes. Ferrel has contributed to more than two dozen albums, toured Scotland as a featured performer with the Celtic group, The Boys of the Lough, and appeared as a regular featured guest on the NPR radio program “A Prairie Home Companion.” His repertoire includes the full range of fiddle music from the Anglo, Celtic, and French traditions of New England and the Maritimes. He is a member of the North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame.

Kimberley Holmes, from Carrolls Corner, Nova Scotia, is one of the most in-demand piano accompanists among Canadian fiddlers. She has toured and recorded with artists such as Graham Townsend, Calvin Vollrath and Richard Wood, and is part of the groups Bb Sisters and Tipsy 3. She and Ferrel recently collaborated on the album, “Snappy Tunes.”

The Farrel and Holmes concert will take place on Wednesday evening, June 12, from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

All shows take place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, 160 Alfred Road, West Kennebunk. There is open seating for all concerts on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is by $20 per person donation at the door. For more information, call Paul Wells at 207-985-2831.

Newcomers and Neighbors Club schedule spring social

The Newcomers and Neighbors Club of Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel will host a spring social mixer in Kennebunkport. The event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, at the Community House in Kennebunkport. The Community House is located at 8 Temple St.

Participants are invited to meet and mingle with newcomers and neighbors. There is no charge. The event will feature a potluck of appetizers, dessert, and coffee.

For more information, visit www.kptanewcomers.org.

May Day Festival scheduled for May 4

Kennebunk will host the 26th annual May Day Festival on Saturday, May 4. Organizers said this year’s festival will feature most of the family-oriented activities that have been staged for years and some new additions.

The May Day crafter and nonprofit applications as well as the May Day parade registration are available on the town of Kennebunk’s website.

For more information, contact Linda Johnson at ljohnson@kennebunkmaine.us or visit www.kennebunkmaine.us/mayday.

Church on the Cape announces Lent services

Church on the Cape announced that it will offer the following Lent services and welcomes all to attend:

Palm Sunday Service-Sunday, March 24, 10 a.m. During the morning sermon, palm leaves will be distributed to represent Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, where he was greeted by people waving palm branches.

Good Friday Service – March 29, 6 p.m. Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary.

Easter Sunrise Service-Sunday, March 31. Easter Sunrise Service will take place at 6 a.m. at the foot of Pier Road in Cape Porpoise. An Easter in church hymn sing will follow at 9:45 a.m. with worship at 10 a.m. and hymns to follow.

Kennebunk Free Library seeks focus group participants

Kennebunk Free Library extended an invitation for participants in a focus group as part of its strategic planning process. The input will play a role in shaping the future direction of the library. The focus group will provide a platform for open discussions about the strengths, opportunities, and challenges the library faces, as well as a vision for Kennebunk Free Library.

Registration is required. To make a reservation, visit kennebunklibrary.org or call 207-985-2173. The remaining schedule:

· Monday, March 11, 1-2:30 – Arundel Town Hall.

Kennebunk Free Library invites all community members to participate actively in the strategic planning process. Updates and information on how to get involved are available at kennebunklibrary.org and on Facebook and Instagram. You can also call us at 985-2173.

Kennebunk Land Trust announces 2024 nature walk schedule

Kennebunk Land Trust released the dates for its Nature Walk series. The first Saturday of each month, the land trust hosts a nature walk on a different preserve following a different theme. Participants are invited to explore a new local preserve and enjoy nature in all seasons.

The walks are led by local Maine Guides and master naturalists, who take participants through the nature preserve and share knowledge and ask questions about the flora, fauna, and nature.

The walks are free of charge for all ages and held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Donations are accepted and well-behaved dogs are welcome. The schedule:

· April 6 – Oxbow Preserve

· May 4 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

· June 1 – Butler Preserve

· July 6 – For All Forever Preserve

· Aug. 3 – Hope Woods

· Sept. 7 – Wonderbrook Park

· Oct. 5 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

· Nov. 2 – Butler Preserve

· Dec. 7 – For All Forever Preserve

The 2024 walk schedule subject to change with notice. For more information and to register, visit https://kennebunklandtrust.org/.

Kennebunk Savings and Southern Maine Health Care are sponsors of the events.

Amateur Radio Society announces meeting dates

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote amateur (ham) radio. Wide-ranging discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for international contacts. Most meetings include a “tech talk” by a society member.

Those interested in amateur radio are invited to join. The next meeting is scheduled for March 19.

The New School is located at 38 York St. in Kennebunk. For more information, contact Alex at 207-967-8812.

Legion Post announces meeting schedule

The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport is held on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcome to attend.

Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. Future meeting dates:

April 4, May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call 967-2400.

