Charles Edward Martin, Sr., 80, of Sanford, passed away at his home on Feb. 26, 2024, following a period of failing health.

Charles was born in Everett, Massachusetts, on Aug. 17, 1943, to James and Sadie (Worth) Martin and attended local schools. A veteran of the US Navy, he served three tours in Vietnam as a Seabee.

Following his discharge, in his early years, he worked at Pratt and Whitney in Connecticut before he embarked on a career in long-haul truck-driving, which took him all over the United States.

Following his retirement from trucking, Charles worked for many years doing logistics for Stop & Shop in Massachusetts, and then working in logistics for Lily Transportation. He also worked at Nissan in Portland, Maine, and as a supervisor for The IBC in Biddeford, before finally retiring for good.

He loved to take road trips with his wife and spending his winters in Florida.

Charles was predeceased by his parents, James and Sadie; his daughter, Christina; his son, Charles “Chuck” Jr.; and his brother, Jim.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Pauline; his daughter, Charlene and her partner, Sterling Little, of Saco; his stepdaughter, Dianne Rocray of North Waterboro; his stepson, Edward Leskowsky and his wife, Jen Goodell, of York; his step-son, Ray Leskowsky and his wife, Colleen Geary, of Arundel; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles’ memory may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine, 390 Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074-9928.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Charles’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibbersautumngreen.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St., Alfred, ME 04002.

