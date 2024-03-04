In a blend of athleticism and creativity, the Scarborough High School Track and Cross-Country boosters are set to host the Maine Madness Run & Shoot Challenge, an event for basketball enthusiasts and avid runners alike. Scheduled for late March, this unique event aims to combine the excitement of a brisk outdoor run with the thrill of a basketball skills contest, offering participants a one-of-a-kind experience.

What makes the race wacky? It involves running and basketball, with a twist. The run distance is 1.57 miles, and the event starts at 10:03 a.m. There is a “team” division that allows one person to run and another to shoot. There will be bonus points answering questions, and there will be surprise ways to win awards at the event.

Marshall Merriam, the organizer of the event, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming challenge, “We wanted to create something entirely unique that celebrates two passions — running and basketball,” Merriam said. “The Maine Madness Run & Shoot Challenge embodies the spirit of camaraderie, competition, and fun.”

The individual performances will be scored and combined into a total. The top three team scores will win prizes. They will not be compared against the combined scores of individuals who did both activities, which is a separate division. “Our hope is that this creates even more accessibility — you don’t have to run and shoot, you only have to be willing to do one,” Merriam said.

Merriam said they traditionally organize running races like 5Ks but wanted to do something to make an event more fun and accessible to a broader audience than just people who might consider themselves runners. “And basketball is on many people’s minds in the month of March, so we’re tapping into that cultural zeitgeist,” Merriam said.

The inspiration for the race, Merriam said, is “the Savannah Bananas who have recognized that their sport is about high-level athleticism but is ultimately about entertainment that’s accessible to all. Doing things that have never been done, creating different ways for people to compete, designing enough dimensions that participants should be able to feel good about at least one aspect, and putting smiles on faces over and over are ingredients to a recipe we think will be enjoyable and memorable for everyone who participates or spectates.”

Upon completing the outdoor course, participants will head indoors to the high school gymnasium for a basketball shootout. Contestants will have the opportunity to showcase their shooting skills by attempting five baskets from varying distances. Each successful shot earns points, with bonus points awarded for accuracy.

“The combination of running and basketball creates a dynamic and engaging experience for participants of all ages,” Merriam said. “Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just looking for a fun challenge, the Maine Madness Run & Shoot Challenge has something for everyone.”

Indeed, the event caters to a diverse audience, with divisions for individuals, teams, and children aged 12 and under. The kids’ division, priced at just $10 per participant, ensures that young athletes can join in the excitement and compete for medals and trophies.

The event offers ample opportunities for participants to win prizes, including gift cards worth over $200 to local businesses and a Maine Celtics gift basket featuring a basketball signed by the team. Spectators are also invited to cheer on the runners and enjoy the action from the sidelines or the comfort of the gymnasium.

Prizes: Every kid aged 12 and under gets a medal for participating. The top three boys and top three girls overall can choose prizes from the kid prize table. The top boy and top girl also get trophies. There are plaques for the top girl runner, top boy runner, top boy basketball player, and top girl basketball player. For adults, the top three females and top three males get first pick at the adult prize table, which includes gift cards worth $200 or more to local businesses. The overall top adult female and male also receive trophies. There are extra prizes for the fastest female runner, fastest male runner, top female basketball scorer, and top male basketball scorer. Additionally, the top three performing duos (one runner, one shooter) also get to choose prizes.

Registration for the Maine Madness Run & Shoot Challenge is currently open, the deadline is March 23. Interested individuals can sign up online and find further details on the official registration page at https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/ME/Scarborough/MaineMadnessRunandShootChallenge. Start time is March 24, 10:03 a.m. The location is Scarborough High School

