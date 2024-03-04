The Scarborough Hurricanes won the Southern Maine Hoops League sixth-grade girls championship on Feb. 3. The girls played the Winter session finishing with a record of 15-3 beating out 30 other sixth-grade girls teams, winning the championship game 27-9.

All of the girls on the winning teacmattend Scarborough Middle School. From left are, Coach Andrea Davis; players, Claire Langella, Anna Martin, Corah Poley, Evie Kelly, Carly Dyer, Annie Pettit, Paige Roberts, Isabella Pilsbury, and Gwen Herzberg; and Coach Robert Pilsbury.

