SCARBOROUGH — Customers interested in eating healthier and meeting their budget goals in the New Year will have the opportunity to receive free guidance and tips from registered dietitians at Hannaford Supermarkets.

Year round, Hannaford dietitians offer complimentary in-store and online discussions.

An annual New Year’s resolution survey shows that almost half of all Americans want to eat healthier, and a sizeable share want to reduce their living expenses in 2024 as well.

“We try to offer practical tips that make it easier for customers to reach their goals,” said Hannaford Online Dietitian Anne L’Heureux. “Resolutions related to health, wellness, and living better can be supported by new foods and new ways of doing things and it’s easier to discover those options when you share ideas.”

March, which is National Nutrition Month will hold a session on Naturally Plant-Based: Finding Plant-Based Foods in the Aisles. This is among several sessions that empower shoppers to make informed food choices and meet their nutritional needs.

In addition to online events, Hannaford dietitians support in-store education and store tours at Hannaford stores in New England and New York. The program supported more than 200,000 shoppers in 2023. The upcoming webinar schedule is available online.

The top six New Year’s resolutions in a survey from Statista were: save money, exercise more, eat healthier, spend more time with family and friends, lose weight, and reduce spending on living expenses.

