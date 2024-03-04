Battle of the Brewery Bands

7 p.m. Thursday. Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland, $15. oxbowbeer.com

Sure they can make beer, but can local brewers rock your world another way? Find out by grabbing a ticket to Battle of the Brewery Bands. Enjoy some cold ones while you cheer for bands featuring musicians from Allagash, Banded, Bunker, Rising Tide, Oxbow, Mast Landing, SoMe and Woodland Farms breweries. It’s hops till you drop during this battle for accolades and bragging rights; your applause will help crown the winner.

Marc Maron

8 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $40 to $69.50 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Comic Marc Maron brings his “All In” show to the State Theatre. Maron is known for numerous stand-up specials that have aired on Neftlix, HBO and Epix. His popular podcast, “WTF with Marc Maron,” was launched in 2009 and has racked up more than 1,400 episodes. Maron will have no shortage of things to talk about, so grab a ticket and be ready for him to candidly mine his own life for material.

‘The War of the Worlds: the 1938 Radio Script’

7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Russell Hall, University of Southern Maine, 24 University Way, Gorham, $8 to $18. usm.maine.edu/department-theatre

Can you imagine listening to something that sounded so frightening and real that you actually thought an alien invasion was happening? That is exactly what happened in 1938 when the radio play “The War of the Worlds” was broadcast from New York City’s Mercury Theatre. Hear for yourself as the USM theater department presents the show, complete with sound effects. You’ll be jumping out of your seat as you start to believe that we’re not alone.

‘Charlotte’s Web’

6 p.m. Saturday. Watts Hall Community Arts, 174 Main St., Thomaston, pay what you can, $15 suggested. wattshallthomaston.com

Watts Hall Community Arts is collaborating with the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine for a performance of E.B. White’s timeless tale “Charlotte’s Web.” The adaptation by Joseph Robinette spins the story of a delightful pig named Wilbur and his eight-legged friend, a wise spider named Charlotte. With an abundance of love and friendship, the play will warm the heart of all those who attend. White, who died in 1985, lived in Maine for nearly five decades and is buried in North Brooklin.

Broadway by Request

7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $18 to $99. porttix.com

Portland Symphony Orchestra presents a program of Broadway show tunes that were chosen by popular vote and includes numbers from “Wicked,” “Mamma Mia,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Rent” and other huge productions. The orchestra will be joined by guest conductor Filippo Ciabatti and Broadway performers Teri Hansen and Destan Owens. There’s no day but today to grab tickets for either the Saturday night show or Sunday matinee.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »