WHAT: Sonoran hot dog
WHERE: Casita Corazon, 158 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland; 207-808-8317, elcorazonportland.com
WHY: The idea of taking something as all-American as the hot dog and completely submerging it in the finest Mexican fixings is both a little disturbing and incredibly intriguing, especially to people with adventurous tastes. The Sonoran hot dog does not disappoint.
It’s a giant, quarter-pound hot dog wrapped in bacon, for starters, on a grilled and locally made grinder roll. That would be enough for any hot dog fan. But it’s topped with chihuahua cheese, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, mustard and mayonnaise. It’s a lot of food for $9.25.
The hot dog is so big and flavorful that it’s not the least overwhelmed by the Mexican flavors. In fact, the beans, guac and cheese make a nice creamy complement to the savory sausage. Unlike some tacos or burritos, none of the toppings spill out of the generously sized bun.
According to the restaurant’s website, the Sonoran hot dog was created in the Mexican state of Sonora, shortly after World War II. It’s also available at Casita Corazon’s sister restaurant, El Corazon in Portland. Celebrity chef Aaron Sanchez visited El Corazon’s food truck a few years ago and was so taken by the Sonoran hot dog, he featured it on his Cooking Channel show, “Taco Trip.”
Is there a locally made food item you think we have to try? Let us know about it by sending an email to go@pressherald.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.