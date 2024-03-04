WHAT: Sonoran hot dog

WHERE: Casita Corazon, 158 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland; 207-808-8317, elcorazonportland.com

WHY: The idea of taking something as all-American as the hot dog and completely submerging it in the finest Mexican fixings is both a little disturbing and incredibly intriguing, especially to people with adventurous tastes. The Sonoran hot dog does not disappoint.

It’s a giant, quarter-pound hot dog wrapped in bacon, for starters, on a grilled and locally made grinder roll. That would be enough for any hot dog fan. But it’s topped with chihuahua cheese, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, mustard and mayonnaise. It’s a lot of food for $9.25.

The hot dog is so big and flavorful that it’s not the least overwhelmed by the Mexican flavors. In fact, the beans, guac and cheese make a nice creamy complement to the savory sausage. Unlike some tacos or burritos, none of the toppings spill out of the generously sized bun.

According to the restaurant’s website, the Sonoran hot dog was created in the Mexican state of Sonora, shortly after World War II. It’s also available at Casita Corazon’s sister restaurant, El Corazon in Portland. Celebrity chef Aaron Sanchez visited El Corazon’s food truck a few years ago and was so taken by the Sonoran hot dog, he featured it on his Cooking Channel show, “Taco Trip.”

