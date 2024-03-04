Denis W. Labonte, 81, aka Preacher of the Pines, Hayseed, Big D, Slim, Dad, & Pepere, passed on Thursday, February 29, 2024, with his loving daughter by his side.

Denis was born on March 13, 1942, in Biddeford, Maine, to Wilfred and Jeannette Thibeault Labonte. He grew up in Saco and attended Thornton Academy, where he met the love of his life, Helen, both of whom graduated from Thornton Academy Class of ‘61. Denis and Helen were married on Sept. 15, 1962, followed by the birth of their two children, Lisa and Christopher.

Denis went on to become a long-haul truck driver, traveling to all states within the U.S., followed by driving locally for Volk Packaging, from where he ultimately retired after 38 years. In his spare time, Denis owned and operated a firewood business with his son, Christopher, spanning over 45 years. Being in the woods with Christopher and the crew was his favorite place to be and where the Preacher of the Pines would share his words of wisdom. In his younger years, Denis was strong as an ox, winning arm wrestling championships, lifting up cars, and wielding chain saws and pulp hooks with ease. Despite his physical strength, loud captivating voice and a smile that could light up a room, Denis was also a gentle giant; his compassion, kindness and humor were limitless. Denis’ character enveloped the true meaning of integrity, an unparalleled work ethic and the ability to make everyone laugh. He was always a friend, never a foe.

Denis is survived by: Mother-in-Law, Barbara Berube; Sister, Claudette Labonte Spaulding and her husband, Norman; children: Christopher (Sharon) Labonte and Lisa Labonte; grandchildren: Delanie Labonte Wheeler, Danica Labonte, Nicole Mailloux and André Mailloux; former son-in-law, Bernie Mailloux; Cousin and best friend: Paul Labonte, cousins: Charles Labonte, Fern Labonte Ferraro, Roberta Labonte Kiner, Collette Labonte Trasinski, as well as many other cousins and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Helen A. Labonte, sister, Constance Labonte Lambert and her husband, Reynold Lambert; parents: Wilfred Labonte and Jeannette Thibeault Labonte.

Visiting hours will be held on April 13, 2024, from 2-5 p.m. followed by a celebration of life from 5-9 p.m. at the Saco Elk’s Lodge. Arrangements are entrusted to Cote’s Funeral Home, 87 James St., Saco, Maine.

