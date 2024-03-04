The Nickelodeon, informally known as The Nick, has been offering a Tuesday discount for decades. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
One way to feel like you’re still living in the ’90s – particularly in your wallet – is to head to Nickelodeon Cinemas in downtown Portland on Tuesdays, when you can see any showing of any movie for a mere $6. That’s half the price of tickets any other evening and even lower than the price of matinees, which are $9 other days.
