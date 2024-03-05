Biddeford has stepped up in a big way to bring light to domestic abuse survivors both by hosting a Finding Our Voices presentation to medical students at the University of New England and embracing the nonprofit’s poster campaign.

Three domestic abuse survivors from Finding Our Voices spoke to medical students at UNE Biddeford on Feb. 28 upon invitation by Caitlyn Calicchia and the Interprofessional Student Group, according to a Finding Our Voices statement. About 30 mostly first- and second-year medical students in person as well as over zoom listened to the personal domestic abuse experiences of the group’s founder and CEO Patrisha McLean, 84-year-old Mary Lou Smith from Scarborough, and Mary Kamradt. A conversation ensued about what is and is not helpful for medical staff to both say to bring safety to domestic abuse victims during hospital visits.

McLean said because many of the attendees are in their early 20s, the discussion included personal dating abuse experiences and how to best help a friend or family member going through this.

McLean spent the morning of Feb. 29 papering downtown Biddeford with the Finding Our Voices posters featuring the photo portraits of 45 Maine survivors aged 18 to 84 including students, small business owners, and Governor Janet T. Mills.

“I was overwhelmed by the embrace of this campaign by the civic and business community of Biddeford,” said McLean. “The universal yes’s we received up and down Main Street will bring comfort and safety to domestic abuse survivors both who live there and also are visiting, by letting them know they are not alone, the shame is not their’s, and also that our sisterhood is here for them. Our posters throughout Biddeford will also educate the public about how domestic abuse is complicated, insidious and also everywhere all around us if we only open our eyes.”

Businesses agreeing to display the Finding Our Voices posters include Reilly’s Bakery, Wonder Nails, NYCE Nails, Heart of Biddeford, Morning Moon Natural Food Market and Cafe, Apex Barbers, Cow Bell Pub & Grill, Elements: Book Coffee Beer, OG’s Sandwich Shop, Layalina Restaurant.

“It was wonderful to see that many businesses from the last time we were in Biddeford two years ago are still displaying our posters from way back including Paquin & Carroll Insurance and Trilliu.m’s,” McLean said

Any Biddeford or Saco business not currently displaying a Finding Our Voices poster either in their window or public bathroom that would like to do so is encouraged to contact Patrisha McLean directly at hello@findingourvoices.net

Finding Our Voices is the grassroots and survivor-powered statewide nonprofit breaking the silence and stigma of domestic abuse through innovative campaigns and also provides a host of sister-support programs including financial assistance, according to an organization statement. For more information visit FindingOurVoices.net

