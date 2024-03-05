Saco mayor reads at Dyer Library March 8

Dyer Library Children’s Room will present Saco’s first female mayor, Jodi MacPhail, for story time to celebrate International Women’s Day Friday, March 8 at 3 p.m.

MacPhail, the daughter of a school librarian and having made history this past November to become Saco’s first female mayor, has been reading in public schools and visiting with students in an effort to broaden the appeal of reading and developing an interest in books for school age children.

International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. This event is open to the public. FMI contact Dyer Library Children’s Room Coordinator Brooke Palmer at 207-283-3861. Dyler Library is located at 371 Main St. in Saco.

Wardwell in Saco earns award

Wardwell retirement home in Saco earned a gold medal as the state’s best senior living. Courtesy photo

Advertisement

SACO — The Wardwell Retirement Neighborhood in Saco had two big Announcements to share with their community this week. They achieved the gold medal coming in first place as part of Maine’s Best of the 207 Best Senior Living. A few honored guests helped with the long-awaited reveal, Saco City Councilor Marshall Archer, County Commissioner Justin Chenette, Wardwell Board Directors, Mary Danis and Dan Bastarache, Executive Director Kimberly Boisvert, Social Worker & Admissions Director Greg Collins, and Activities Director Amber Tarvers Jr. The room was filled with residents and employees cheering with excitement. That same afternoon, photographer Wyndee Grosso of Maine Health Care Association visited the Wardwell to take a photograph of resident Peggy Gannon. It was announced during the event that Peggy will be honored in May as one of the state of Maine’s recipients as this year’s Maine Health Care Association’s annual Remember Me program for Lifetime Achievement Award.

TA recognized by Special Olympics

Students and staff from Thornton Academy pose with a banner presented by Special Olympics on March 1 signifying Thornton Academy as a Unified National Champion school. A Special Olympics Unified Champion School has an inclusive school climate and exudes a sense of collaboration, engagement and respect for all members of the student body and staff. These schools have demonstrated commitment to inclusion by meeting 10 national standards of excellence.

Saco & Biddeford Savings promotes Shawn Walton to Saco branch market manager

SACO — Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution (SBSI) is proud to name Shawn Walton as Market Manager of its Saco branch.

Walton, who has been at SBSI since 2000, began his career in the Scarborough branch. It wasn’t long before Walton moved to the main office on Main Street in Saco, where he has been ever since. He has held several roles in the retail area, from Customer Relationship Associate to Assistant Branch Manager.

Advertisement

“Over the last 24 years, it has been an honor working for such a great organization that does so much to give back,” Walton said. “I have had the privilege to work for some great leaders along the way and I am excited to take on this role and to support our customers and community.”

Walton looks forward to leading the Saco team with the knowledge and skill he’s garnered over the past two decades.

In the community, Walton has enjoyed volunteering at Saco’s annual Pumpkin Harvest Festival, the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital Camp Week and coaching Biddeford’s minor league baseball teams.

In his free time, Walton enjoys spending time with his family and loves watching sports.

Arundel Parks & Recreation Department to hold senior to hear United States Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus

Arundel Parks & Recreation Department will hold a senior trip for those 50 years and older at the Merrill Auditorium for the United States Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus on Wednesday, April 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $10 per person, which covers transportation and admission to the show. The bus will stop for lunch after the show, at participants expense. For questions, contact Jenn at Arundel Parks & Rec at (207) 286-9241 or by email: recreationdirector@arundelmaine.org To register, visit the website: http://arundelrec.com Maximum capacity: 12.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: