Cumberland residents took to the polls Tuesday to vote on a proposed affordable housing project to be built on Drowne Road.

The Town Council voted in December to explore the option of building three 3-story buildings with 71 one-bedroom apartments, 36 of which would be reserved for seniors. There would also be 21 two-bedroom and 15 three-bedroom units for all ages.

The 107-unit project would cost the town $24,248 per year for an increase in municipal services.

That would result in an additional tax of $1.50 per $100,000 in home valuation. A resident with a home assessed at $500,000 could expect to pay an additional $7.50 in property taxes if the project passes.

The outcome of the March 5 vote was not available before the Northern Forecaster’s deadline on Tuesday.

