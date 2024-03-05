Congratulations to Freeport High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams for a wonderful 2023-24 season. For the girls’ team, nail-biting wins over rivals Yarmouth and Falmouth as well as a victory against Cape Elizabeth were highlights. For the boys’ team, making the playoffs and eventually bowing out to a stacked Gray-New Gloucester in a close game at the Expo made this a memorable season. The winter months went faster than usual for us and we looked forward to attending the games, experiencing the fans at the games, and the entertainment from both. We look forward to next year.

Sharon and Allie McCormack

Freeport

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: