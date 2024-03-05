“I’m A Jewish Mainer” Youth Art Contest

The Maine Jewish Museum’s new youth art contest, “I’m A Jewish Mainer,” is accepting submissions through April 12.

Students from kindergarten to Grade 12 can submit works reflecting their experiences growing up Jewish in Maine. Winners will be selected in four age groups: K-2, Grades 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. All 12 winners – first, second and third place – will have their work exhibited at the museum Aug. 29 through Oct. 30.

Learn more and apply at mainejewishmuseum.org.

Retired educators offer scholarships

The Cumberland County Retired Educators Association is awarding $2,000 scholarships to two college students who live in Cumberland County and have completed at least one semester at an accredited college or university with a major in education.

Download the application form at ccreamaine.org. The deadline to apply is April 1. Contact Jean Phillips at 329-5652 for more information.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: