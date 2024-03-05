Mental illness is a health condition with a biological basis. Some people view it as uncommon. It’s not. There’s a mere one degree of separation between each of us and it. If we don’t have a mental health condition ourselves, we live with or know someone who does.

My husband Jamie and I were Portland police officers when he experienced a psychotic break. He was hospitalized, diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar 1, and treated with medications. Once stabilized and functioning well again, he returned to work for three years. We were fortunate to have found a psychiatrist who remained, and was tuned in to us as a family.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lisa Beecher of South Portland is the author of a memoir, “Living with Mr. Fahrenheit: A First Responder Family’s Fight for a Future After a Mental Health Crisis.” She is a retired police chief with 33 years in law enforcement. IF YOU NEED HELP If your life or someone else’s life is in immediate danger, dial 911. Maine Crisis Hotline: 1 (888) 568-1112 Maine’s warm-line for non-crisis calls: 1 (866) 771-9276 Other state resources in Maine: 211 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 988

With regular office visits, medication cocktails adjusted as needed and attention to sleep, exercise and nutrition, we adequately managed Jamie’s conditions for the next two decades. Recently, our time-tested treatment methods began to fail, one by one. Medications caused serious side effects or stopped working altogether. Bipolar symptoms broke through and took control, causing deep depression and mania. Our world turned bleak when my husband refused to meet with his psychiatrist and all my interventions were met with pushback. I began to despair.

A few months ago, Jamie developed paranoia and psychosis and was admitted to Maine Medical Center. His skilled and resourceful mental health team was challenged. Medications to calm anxiety and control behavior caused delirium. Antipsychotics had proven toxic and life-threatening in the past. My husband’s condition was documented as “treatment resistant.” Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) was recommended.

We learned that the brain is already an electrochemical organ that generates electrical fields. Its cells communicate using electricity, and it also responds when electrical fields are applied to it, much like the heart responds to a pacemaker or automated external defibrillator. We also learned that ECT is not the horrendous procedure portrayed in movies. With continued research, its safety profile has steadily improved, and a thorough examination is conducted to identify who is a good candidate.

After a review of Jamie’s systems and exam including heart health and blood pressure, he was administered general anesthesia. A small amount of current was passed through his brain, causing a seizure of the whole brain. In the recovery room, the anesthesia quickly wore off. About an hour later, my husband was back on his floor, looking for his next meal. He had no recollection of the procedure. Side effects can include headache or nausea, but he had none except a small amount of memory loss, most of which has proven temporary. He’s a U.S. Marine and history enthusiast, and has had trouble calling to mind every detail of the many war campaigns he has studied.

The normal course of ECT treatment is six to 12 sessions, but he needed a few more. Three procedures per week over the next several weeks were safe and pain-free, producing meaningful effects. The mania, depression, paranoia and psychosis melted away. My husband walked out of the hospital mentally stable once more. Our family was amazed to see such dramatic improvement. Friends who have since interacted with Jamie said he’s the best they’ve seen him in years.

Misunderstanding about and stigma attached to ECT is not just unfortunate, it’s costing lives. The suicide rate connected to psychiatric illnesses is high, and this procedure could prove impactful when all other remedies fail. Doctors told us there is still a lot to learn about how the brain works. Some mystery surrounds exactly how ECT reduces symptoms, but what my family knows for sure is that we have hope again, the future is promising and ECT is directly responsible.

