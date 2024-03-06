PARIS — Police closed a section of Route 26 on Wednesday night after three vehicles collided at about 8:15 p.m., according to officials.

Early reports were that two people had died and two others were injured, although the reports could not be confirmed late Wednesday.

The crash was reported in the area of 653 Park St., with rescue workers being told at least two occupants were trapped inside vehicles.

Fire crews extricated the trapped people as police rerouted traffic around the crash site.

Witnesses reported one vehicle had overturned and was on its roof.

Paris police were investigating the crash, with assistance from the Maine State Police and sheriff’s deputies from Oxford and Androscoggin counties. The Norway Fire Department was called to assist.

Police and fire crews were still at the scene at about 9 p.m.

It was unclear how long that stretch of Route 26 would remain closed. Motorists were advised to find alternative routes around the scene.

This story will be updated.

