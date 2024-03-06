AUGUSTA — State regulators have introduced an a new compromise plan to regulate the sale of products containing forever chemicals.

The proposal from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection would exempt certain federally regulated industries from an impending 2030 ban on the sale of products that contain forever chemicals, such as the automotive, aeronautical, and defense industries, even if there is a safer chemical alternative available.

But it would impose a ban starting next year on the sale of a host of products that other states have already banned, including cleaning supplies, cookware, cosmetics, dental floss, children’s products, menstrual products, ski wax, and upholstered furniture.

The proposal, which was first discussed publicly on Wednesday at a Maine Chamber of Commerce forum on Maine’s forever chemicals regulations, will be debated at a work session of the Legislature’s Environment and Natural Resources Committee at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Perfluoroalkyl and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are called forever chemicals because they can linger in the environment for decades. Even trace amounts have been linked to compromised immune systems, low birth weights, and several types of cancer.

Maine is on the front lines of PFAS legislation. Last year, after a string of farms connected to the state’s decades-old sludge spreading program shut down because of PFAS contamination, Maine became the first state to ban sludge recycling and PFAS in nonessential products.

Under Maine law, forever chemicals must be stripped from all products sold here after 2030 unless the use is deemed unavoidable. The law also required all manufacturers of products that contain PFAS to notify the state in 2023, but lawmakers relented and extended the notification deadline until 2025.

Since then, Maine’s business community has tried to highlight the impact that a PFAS notification and ban would have on the state economy, as well as individual companies. Several manufacturers have threatened to leave Maine if the law remains unchanged.

National companies have conceded they use of dozens of different so-called forever chemicals in a thousand consumer products sold in Maine, from swimsuits to cameras to eyeshadow, according to Defend Our Health, a Portland-based environmental watchdog group.

From shampoo to school supplies, dog treats to dishware, the brand names that admit to using forever chemicals are ubiquitous: Mizuno swimsuits, Kinco gloves, Anna Sui cosmetics, Liquid Wrench, Olympus cameras, Duracell batteries, DuPont insulation, Veolia water filters.

