The Bath Climate Conversations series returns this month with “Demystifying Renewable Electricity” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13.

The discussion, presented by the city Climate Action Commission, Kennebec Estuary Land Trust and Patten Free Library, will go over different options for supporting renewable energy, including installing it in homes, taking part in a community solar subscription or buying from utility-provided renewable energy sources.

Attendance is hybrid. Guests can join in person at the library at 33 Summer St. or register for the Zoom meeting at patten.lib.me.us/event/renewableelectricity.

