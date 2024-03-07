Four months ago, I began a new position as community navigator at The Gathering Place, a day shelter in Brunswick. My first impression of this welcoming environment was one of compassion and giving. The staff and volunteers had nurtured a safe, secure social atmosphere that was inclusive of all people. I had not known that such a place existed but wanted to be a part of it.

Our guests come from a wide range of backgrounds and have endured life’s trials and tribulations. Many are homeless or living by very simple means. Some are just looking to find a place to meet friends and belong to a judgment-free community. Daily, I have witnessed several of the same faces re-enter while others arrive without any resistance from this tight-knit community. The Gathering Place is a testament to humanity in many ways. It is where real people can come and insulate themselves from life’s obstacles. We all deserve to feel welcomed and valued.

As community navigator, the goal is housing first. We would like everyone to have shelter and comfort daily. We help our guests with any services they might need as well and hope that we can work through barriers that might arise. What stands out in the early stages of this job is the gratitude that people have for any help that we can give. Guests at The Gathering Place cherish and protect their space and are extremely grateful for the support that is given daily. They certainly thank us all for our help and importantly feel comfortable offering some constructive feedback when deemed necessary. This comes with the ownership taken in the space and the staff and volunteers that operate it.

Working at The Gathering Place has been eye-opening, for sure. As a resident of Brunswick for the past couple years, I did not realize the magnitude of the homelessness situation in this area. It has become increasingly difficult for residents with little to no income, disabilities, mental health, or any other barrier to secure a place to live. The cost of living is prohibitive, and the availability of habitable living space is also a deterrent at times. The Gathering Place provides a healthy and safe alternative for many, with some food, lots of coffee, and a tremendously dedicated support staff. The volunteers here are some of the most kind-hearted people I have met in my life.

Thankfully, The Gathering Place has provided a warming center since mid-December nightly for our guests and others to get out of the cold and stay safe through the night. On a few occasions, I have worked the overnight shift and seen again how important this shelter has been for the health and safety of people in this area. Our Director Mary Connolly, Volunteer Coordinator Jenny Gaghan, TGP’s board of directors, and all our amazing volunteers have created such an inclusive atmosphere long before I arrived and deserve my thanks and admiration for what they do for so many people every day.

At The Gathering Place, we provide an open-door policy, and I will see quite a few people every day for housing resources, emergency needs, benefit support, other services or just to lend a listening ear to our guests. Going forward, I hope to identify new opportunities to house more of our guests and make sure that services are acquired when needed. I know that I am being accepted to this great community when

Beulah makes me a pineapple pie, guests feed me snacks during the day, and I hear “Matty Barry you’re the man.” Smiling faces coming into my office make my day! These might be small things, but it shows the impact that The Gathering Place can make on everyone.

The Gathering Place is a low-barrier facility with an open door to all. We appreciate people who give their time to make this place so wonderful for many deserving people. I am glad I am part of this community and will continue to identify new resources and expand our collaborations so we can make a difference and provide as much care for our community as we can. The Gathering Place is full of kind, considerate souls who want a sense of belonging. We have so many great folks who work very hard to provide that very thing every day.

Thank you for welcoming me in and giving me this amazing opportunity.

Matt Barry is navigation coordinator for The Gathering Place, a daytime shelter in Brunswick. Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local nonprofit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

