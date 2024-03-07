SECAUCUS, N.J. — Baltimore infielder Jackson Holliday, Milwaukee outfielder Jackson Chourio and Pittsburgh right-hander Paul Skenes headline rosters for the inaugural Spring Breakout designed to showcase top prospects.

Each of the 30 major league organizations announced rosters Thursday for the event, which includes 16 games from March 14-17 at spring training sites. Rosters include only players who have rookie eligibility – they haven’t exceeded 130 at-bats, 50 innings pitched or 45 days on an active major league roster.

Most games will be seven innings as part of doubleheaders with Cactus League or Grapefruit League games.

The Red Sox roster includes shortstop Marcelo Mayer, outfielders Roman Anthony and Ceddanne Rafaela, infielders Nick Yorke and Chase Meidroth, and catcher Kyle Teel, as well as pitchers Wikelman Gonzalez and Luis Guerrero. The Red Sox roster includes 27 prospects. Boston will play the Orioles prospects on March 16.

Holliday and Chourio are regarded as baseball’s top prospects.

Holliday, the son of retired seven-time All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday, was the first overall pick in the 2022 draft. Chourio, who turns 20 on Monday, signed the most lucrative contract ever for a player with no major league experience this offseason when he agreed to an eight-year, $82 million deal.

The Spring Breakout schedule includes a March 14 game between the Orioles and Pirates, which at least opens up the possibility that Skenes could pitch to Holliday in a matchup between the top overall picks in each of the last two amateur drafts.

Skenes, a 6-foot-6 right-hander, was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft and agreed to a $9.2 million signing bonus after going 13-2 with a 1.69 ERA and 209 strikeouts for College World Series champion LSU last year.

These two No. 1 picks already faced in a Feb. 29 Grapefruit League game, with Skenes retiring Holliday on a grounder to second.

ATHLETICS: Oakland returns to Las Vegas this weekend for exhibition games against Milwaukee, their first appearance since announcing the relocation to what the team envisions as its future home city.

The games at Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the franchise’s Triple-A Aviators, feature an A’s team planning a new regular-season ballpark on the Strip it hopes will open in 2028. The Nevada Legislature last June enacted $380 million in funding for a $1.5 billion stadium, and baseball owners unanimously approved the relocation in November.

Close to a sellout crowd is expected in the 10,000-seat capacity ballpark for the Saturday afternoon game, but breezy temperatures that will drop into the 50s could depress attendance Friday night.

Las Vegas has hosted spring training games since at least 1983, and the A’s played their first six regular-season games in 1996 at Cashman Field because of renovations at the Oakland Coliseum. Because of the planned permanent move, this weekend’s game create an unusual dynamic for players, who will return to Oakland and a fan base irate at owner John Fisher.

RETIREMENT: Former All-Star catcher Mike Zunino is retiring at age 32 after 11 major league seasons.

Zunino was released by Cleveland last June and announced his retirement in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Zunino hit .199 with 149 homers and 372 RBI for Seattle (2013-18), Tampa Bay (2019-22) and Cleveland. He was an All-Star in 2021, when he batted .216 and set a career high with 33 homers along with 62 RBIs, and homered off the New York Mets’ Taijuan Walker in the American League’s 5-2 win at Denver’s Coors Field.

