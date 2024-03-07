On Jan. 3, opening day of the 2024 Maine legislative session, my two sons and I waited outside the State House while security motioned visitors through metal detectors. We had come to the capitol building to ask our state leaders to enact sensible gun laws to protect Mainers from another tragedy like the Lewiston shooting. Because when the boys and I go to work and school each day, there is no metal detector keeping us safe from a potential shooter; no, our protection must come in the form of law.

We are still waiting for our Legislature to take action. I believe the majority of Mainers would support background checks, a 72-hour waiting period, and a red flag law. Most Mainers are good people, who are responsible with their firearms (like my husband, who keeps his in a locked gun safe); we don’t mind a few minor “inconveniences” if it keeps guns out of the hands of people like Robert Card. We simply want to feel safe at work, school, the bowling alley or the local pub. We want to live our daily lives without fear.

Since most Mainers don’t have the luxury of passing through metal detectors at work, we call on our legislators in Augusta to enact sensible gun safety laws to protect Mainers from future violence — and we ask for it this session. Please consider reaching out to our legislators and ask them to support gun safety now.

Kristen Hanley

West Bath

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: