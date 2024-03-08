It is with profound sadness to learn that Good Theater will no longer be performing at its location at the former St. Lawrence Arts Center on Munjoy Hill.

Brian Allen and Steve Underwood have given such joy, creativity and outstanding entertainment to our community for 20 years, with 100 performances. The intimacy of the theater, the consistently magnificent actors, stage sets, lighting and plays under the direction of Brian Allen and Steve Underwood are every bit as good as any Broadway production.

I thank Brian, Steve and all who are involved with Good Theater for creating a warm and creative stage home for so many, many loyal patrons. Let’s hope that another venue can be found so that Good Theater will continue to inspire and give great pleasure to our community for years to come.

Nina McKee

Scarborough

