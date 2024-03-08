Prior to the 2020 election, Donald Trump harped on Joe Biden as being too old to handle the role of president. Biden was 77.
For the upcoming election season, Donald Trump is now 77. Does that mean that is now too old himself, or has he changed his mind about the matter? I do not recall Trump admitting to changing his mind about much, so I guess he still goes by that standard. When asked about Biden being 79 in 2023, Trump replied that his opponent was “one of the oldest 79s in history, but by and of itself, he is not an old man.” What?
Peter Anderson
Peaks Island
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.