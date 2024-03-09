The proposal to build a new four-lane highway from the Maine Mall to Gorham brought to mind a Gorham Connector we abandoned years ago. Driving through Morrill’s Corner on Forest Avenue, one might notice a disused railroad crossing. This remnant of the Portland and Rochester Railroad, a line that crossed Westbrook, Gorham and even went as far as Buxton, Hollis and near Sanford and eventually, Rochester, New Hampshire, could become a commuter rail route linking these communities.
Much of the right-of-way still exists: some unused rail tracks, some tails and some roadways. From Morrill’s Corner, the line runs up behind Warren Avenue and dead-ends somewhere behind Home Depot. The line was abandoned before the Maine Turnpike was built in 1955, so they filled it over leaving no underpass. The tracks pick up again on the other side of the Turnpike and head into Westbrook, where they become streets and trails. Some land has been lost to development, but rebuilding the rail line would likely cause less disruption than building a four-lane superhighway across farms and wetlands.
Greater Portland is on its way to becoming a big city, and it deserves big city infrastructure. A Gorham Connector rapid transit line would have stops near both University of Southern Maine campuses, and terminate in downtown Portland. Park & Ride lots would free drivers from Portland traffic. The proposed Turnpike extension is said to be paid for by future tolls. Why not build rapid transit instead, paid for by future fares?
Richard Wallace
Portland
