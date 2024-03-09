I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the recent proposed rollback of Medicare Savings Program in our state. MSPs are crucial in assisting individuals on Medicare with limited income and resources, providing vital support for qualified beneficiaries to afford their Medicare costs.

The rollback has the potential to adversely impact individuals, ages 65 and above, with incomes between $27,682 and $36,450, resulting in a reduction of their Medicare cost savings by $2,000. This financial setback raises serious questions about the accessibility and affordability of health care for our elderly population.

Furthermore, MSPs have been shown to disproportionately benefit people of color, women and individuals under the age of 65 with disabilities. Eliminating these expansions not only imposes a financial burden but also raises equity concerns for these vulnerable populations. We must recognize the broader implications and the potential for exacerbating existing disparities in health care access.

We need to consider the potential adverse effects of rolling back the 2023 bill on our community and take the necessary steps to safeguard the interests of our elderly, disabled and economically disadvantaged residents.

I request Mainers’ support in advocating for the reinstatement and expansion of MSPs, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing the well-being of our elderly and vulnerable populations. Together, we can work toward a health care system that is inclusive, equitable and supportive of those in need.

Star Pelsue

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: