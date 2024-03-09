I share the righteous anger of all who express outrage that our current president has not managed to stop the slaughter in Gaza.

And, I hope all of us will point out — with equal force and on every single occasion — that Donald Trump, if re-elected, plans to round up immigrants in detention camps, shoot migrants at the border, effect mass deportations, and use the military to suppress peaceful demonstrations. This plan would cover any demonstrations about Gaza, and it would target Muslim immigrants for sure.

This information has not fully penetrated the American mindset. It must not be drowned out, no matter how angry we are.

Kate Josephs

Damariscotta

