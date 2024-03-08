I am writing in support of L.D. 2085, An Act to Update Maine’s Domestic Violence and Stalking Laws. I am a licensed social worker with a private practice in Portland and have worked with many women who are not getting the protection they need or deserve, despite having been granted a protection from abuse or protection from harassment order.

These women continue to report ongoing violations of these orders and receive little to no help from law enforcement, leaving them in constant fear with nowhere to turn. When the behaviors of the stalker/abuser are not enforced, it results in further victimization. It is also important to note that these situations have detrimental effects on these women’s children.

Because technology has now become a way of harassing victims, there needs to be changes in how we protect them. From what I have seen, law enforcement does not have a comprehensive understanding of this change or how to manage these situations.

The recent Lewiston mass shooting in which Robert Card may have been looking for an ex-girlfriend is a tragic example of the need for immediate change.

Stephanie Tranchemontagne

Arundel

