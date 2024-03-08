CLASS B

WHO: Camden Hills (15-6) vs. Cheverus/Yarmouth (17-2-2)

WHEN: 1 p.m.

WHERE: Cross Insurance Arena

STREAMING: NFHS Network

KEY PLAYERS: Camden Hills — Owen McManus, sr., F (37 goals, 28 assists); Billy Kurzius, sr., D (19 goals, 14 assists); Blake Christie, so., F (10 goals, 19 assists); Bennett Gardner, jr., F (10 goals, 10 assists); Alden Howard, jr., F (nine goals, six assists); Quinn Hoppin, jr., G (seven wins, .888 save percentage in playoffs). Cheverus/Yarmouth — David Swift, sr., D (eight goals, 10 assists); Quinn McCoy, jr., F (15 goals, 20 assists); Andrew Cheever, sr., F (14 goals, 20 assists); Ian O’Connor, sr., D (four goals, 10 assists); Sam Bradford, sr., F (seven goals, 10 assists); Ethan Tucker, so., G (1.56 GAA, .921 save percentage).

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Camden Hills is in the state final for the second time in three years. The Windjammers were runner-up to Brunswick in 2022. This is the first state final appearance for the Cheverus/Yarmouth co-op, but both teams won titles as solo programs. Yarmouth has seven Class B titles, most recently winning in 2002, while Cheverus won back-to-back Class A crowns in 2005 and 2006. … Both teams peaked at the right time and come into the championship game hot. Camden Hills is 11-1 over its last 12 games, while Cheverus/Yarmouth is 12-0-2 over its last 14. … Camden Hills has seven players who were members of the team that reached the state final two years ago. In McManus, the Windjammers have the state’s top scorer. The senior has stepped up his game in the playoffs, with eight goals and four assists in three North tournament games. After splitting time with Ollie Sawitsky during the regular season, Hoppin has seen the bulk of the time in net in the playoffs for Camden Hills, with an .888 save percentage over three games. … Cheverus/Yarmouth is deeper than most Class B teams and can roll three solid lines and six defensemen. Swift is a finalist for the Evans Spear Award, given to the top player in Class B South.

CLASS A

WHO: Bangor (14-5-1) vs. Lewiston (16-4)

WHEN: 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: Cross Insurance Arena

STREAMING: NFHS Network

KEY PLAYERS: Bangor — Miles Randall, sr., F (nine goals, 16 assists); Michael Moscone, sr., F (eight goals, 10 assists); Marc-Andre Perron, jr., F (13 goals, 10 assists); Jackson Guimond, sr., F (seven goals, nine assists); James Schureman, so., D (one goal, eight assists); Cody McCue, so., G (1.52 GAA, .922 save percentage). Lewiston — Dylan Blue, sr., F (15 goals, 10 assists); Ethan Blue, sr., D (12 goals, 13 assists); Cam Plourde, fr., F (10 goals, 11 assists); Colten Daniels, jr., F (three goals, 14 assists); Aizyk Laliberte, so., D (11 goals, five assists); Gabe Pomerleau, jr., G (1.49 GAA, .937 save percentage).

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: While Bangor is playing in the state championship game for the first time, Lewiston is no stranger to title games. The Blue Devils have won 24 state championships, most recently in 2020. These teams split a pair of regular-season games, with Lewiston winning 4-3 at home on Dec. 20, and Bangor taking a 3-0 win at home on Jan. 19. … Bangor is led by a pair of Travis Roy Award semifinalists in Randall and Guimond. Perron has been the Rams’ top offensive player in the playoffs, and scored a hat trick in Wednesday’s semifinal win over the Portland co-op team. Defensively, it starts with McCue in net for Bangor. McCue posted a shutout over the Marshwood co-op and was strong against the Portland co-op to help the Rams get to the championship game. … Lewiston is led by the Blue brothers. A semifinalist for the Travis Roy Award, Dylan Blue is the top goal scorer, while Ethan Blue heads the defensive unit and can provide an offensive spark. Pomerleau made 22 saves in Wednesday’s 4-0 semifinal win over defending state champion Thornton Academy – his sixth shutout of the season.

