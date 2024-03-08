KENNEBUNK – Kennebunk Savings Insurance announced it has purchased the York Insurance Agency in York. The acquisition was completed on Dec. 31, 2023.

York Insurance Agency was established in 2006 by Deb Lauersen, who has more than 35 years of experience in the business. “I love insurance and the opportunities it affords my clients,” Lauersen said in a March 6 news release. “Whether you are buying that first car, you own a home, or run a business, insurance reduces the risk involved. Everyone needs it. This acquisition allows me to spend more time with my clients and to offer them additional products to serve their insurance needs.”

“York Insurance Agency is just a good fit for us,” wrote Danny Edgecomb, president of Kennebunk Savings Insurance, in an email. “Deb and her team share a common mission of providing clients with comprehensive coverage options delivered by an experienced, knowledgeable, and responsive staff of insurance professionals. We’re happy to have them on board.”

York Insurance Agency staff joined the members of Kennebunk Savings Insurance at its location at 2 Hannaford Drive in York, just down the street from the former York Insurance Agency building. They continue to serve their customers at the new location.

According to the news release, Kennebunk Savings Insurance, a subsidiary of Kennebunk Savings, was originally founded in 1974 and is a full-service property and casualty agency providing personal and commercial lines coverage options in Maine and seacoast New Hampshire. In addition to enjoying strong relationships with the same insurance carriers utilized by the York Insurance Agency, assuring coverage will remain continuous for those customers, Kennebunk Savings Insurance will also be able to offer York Insurance Agency’s clients an expanded variety of carriers and coverages to meet all of their personal and business insurance needs.

“We’re passionate about our customers, and we’re able to optimize the coverages our various carriers offer to meet our customer’s needs,” said Edgecomb. “This means we can shop for the right coverages and get the best value for them, too.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: