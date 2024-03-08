KENNEBUNK – In collaboration with B-Corp Helpsy, the Planeteers of Southern Maine will host a textile/clothing drive on Saturday, April 27 in Kennebunk. The drive will take place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Quest Fitness parking lot at 2 Livewell Drive.

The drive, according to organizers, will benefit projects supporting the development of native plant gardens including, in Kennebunk, further development of the pollinator pathways triangle south in both directions from the traffic light at Dairy Queen and, also with school groups, a pollinator paradise fostering garden-as-classroom learning.

Used clothing, footwear, accessories, and other household textiles will be collected during the events. They need to be clean and dry, but tears and stains are fine. Collected clothing will be reused or recycled, depending on “best use,” whether to be worn by someone else, or upcycled in the production of new product; in either case, it will be kept out of the waste stream.

The Planeteers of Southern Maine is a grassroots effort dedicated to helping create a sustainable future for the planet by encouraging action leading to healthier more sustainable lives on this planet.

“We are so grateful for the ongoing support our textile drives received from local communities,” said Andrea Roth Kimmich, founding member of the Planeteers of Southern Maine, in an email. “With ever-increasing tons of textile goods being produced, we need more than ever to find ways to recycle them … Environment Maine sent me a bulletin titled, ‘The Surprising Impact of a T-shirt that said, each year 100 billion pieces of clothing are made … but a huge chunk of it gets thrown out after being worm just once or twice, or it’s never even worn at all before ending up in a landfill … 30% of clothing produced each year will never be sold and likely sent to a landfill or incinerator instead.”

For more information about the April 27 clothing drive and a list of allowable/not-allowable items, visit Southern Maine Planeteers on Facebook or email someplaneteers@yahoo.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: