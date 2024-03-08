Marvelous maple pancake breakfast weekend

Royal River Orchards will host its much-anticipated al fresco pancake breakfasts the weekend of March 23 and 24, from 9 a.m. to noon, or until it sells out. The menu includes pancakes made from scratch, homemade maple syrup, as well as bacon, applesauce, maple baked beans and coffee for $10 per person.

Owners David and Leslee Clark’s farm store will be open until 4 p.m. each day featuring treats such as maple dusted donuts, granola, maple cookies, candy and the orchard’s maple syrup. There will also be sap boiling demonstrations.

For more information, call 625-4756. Follow Royal River Orchards’ Facebook page for updates. The farm is located at 201 Peacock Hill Road.

Quarter millennial celebration kickoff

The town’s Semiquincentennial Committee has been making plans for a celebration of the 250th anniversary of the town’s incorporation. Festivities will get underway at 5 p.m. March 16 at the Amvets Post 6, 1095 Lewiston Road, featuring two events.

The first will be a traditional baked bean supper complete with hot dogs, two types of beans, chop suey, coleslaw, biscuits, brown bread and cake for $10 each.

The second will be a birthday cake decorating contest. All competing bakers must submit a registration form by March 11. Forms are available at the town office, the public library, or online at newgloucester.com. There is a $5 entry fee.

Awards will be given to first, second and third places. One “Best of Show” will receive the grand prize.

Bakers must be residents of New Gloucester and professionals are not allowed to enter.

Email 250bday@newgloucester.com with any questions. To see the full list of events planned, go to the Semiquincentennial Committee’s page on the town website and click “Timeline.”

Dr. Linwood Sweatt’s granddaughter speaks

Suzan Hawkins will host a presentation at the New Gloucester Historical Society meeting about her grandfather, Dr. Linwood Sweatt. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. March 21 at the Meetinghouse at 389 Intervale Road.

Planning Board public hearing

The Planning Board is holding a public hearing at Amvets Post 6, 1095 Lewiston Road, at 7 p.m. March 19 to discuss zoning ordinance amendments and the proposed floodplain management ordinance. Contact Town Planner Kathy Tombarelli at 926-4126, ext. 4, or townplanner@newgloucester.com for more information.

Pineland Farms free beer tasting

Join a free beer tasting for Maine Maple Weekend at Pineland Farms from noon to 2 p.m. March 23. Lone Pine Brewery provides the drinks, including a brown ale with Maine maple syrup.

Parking is available onsite at 15 Farm View Drive. For more information, contact Pineland Farms Market at 688-4539 or by email at pr@pinelandfarms.org, or go to pinelandfarms.org.

Send your news about New Gloucester happenings to Patti Mikkelsen at mikks@maine.rr.com.

