KENNEBUNK – Alan Joy, 85, died peacefully on March 3, 2024 at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough

Alan was born on July 17, 1938 in Cambridge, Mass. to Roland and Mary (Bohon) Joy. He graduated from Cambridge High and Latin in 1956 and then attended Macintosh Business College. Alan worked for Honeycomb in Biddeford and retired from the City of Saco after 15 years in the finance department.

Alan enjoyed being outside, gardening, hunting, reading, and putting puzzles together. A special activity was cruising around town with his boys. He was a member of the Ocean Masonic Lodge #128 and the Kora Shrine.

Surviving Alan is his wife, Maureen; sons Alan M. Joy of Biddeford and Clarke R. Joy of Lyman; and sister, Elizabeth Eckhart of Portsmouth, N.H.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepdaughter, Marjorie Taylor; sister, Mary Anna Joy, and brother, Peter Joy.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 10 at Bibber Memorial Chapel in Kennebunk. A Masonic Service will begin at 12 p.m. followed by a brief memorial service. Private burial will take place at a later date.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Alan’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

