PORTLAND – Betty Jean (Minott) Braley died peacefully at Seaside Rehabilitation in Portland on Feb. 26, 2024, at the age of 100 years young. Betty Jean, “Betts” “BJ” “Aunt Betty” “Nana”, lived her life with strong principals and an immense caring about others.

Betty Jean was born on March 9, 1923, in South Portland to George H. Minott and Mary Davis Minott. She worked many years at the family florist shop as a top-notch floral designer. She met the love of her life, Clyde Braley, Jr in July 1943 at their family summer camp on Sebago Lake where she spent her summers sailing and swimming with her five siblings: Mary, Charlene, Joanne, Georgina and John. Clyde and Betty Jean married in Dothan Alabama in 1945 while Clyde was serving as a single-engine pilot instructor in WW2. They then returned to UMaine where she took art classes while he finished his engineering degree.

They settled in Portland where she began her own family with children, Randy and Beth (Shaw), and her life of giving to others. She was a volunteer in the school system and held various leadership positions in the Order of the Eastern Star, Woodfords Church, and Women’s Woodfords Club. Following the death of her husband, Betty Jean began her years of service at Maine Medical Center where she volunteered in the Gift Shop, was seven-year president of the Women’s Board, and served numerous years on the Patient Care Survey Team before COVID hit.

Family always came first to BJ and nearly the past three decades, she was Nana to her four grandchildren, Benjamin Shaw, Mollie Braley, Jonathan Shaw, and Emily Braley who were the light of her life and with whom she had very special relationships with.

Betty Jean made a strong impression on all who knew her, and she will be missed by family and friends, and they are reassured that she is happy with her Lord and with Clyde.

BJ’s family would like to thank the management and amazing staff of Seaside Healthcare Rehabilitation facility for the devoted, kindly, humorous, and professional care she received while she was there as well as Beacon Hospice who compassionately assisted in her last three weeks.

A service of celebration and remembrance will be held at Woodfords Congregational Church on Saturday, March 16 at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.

